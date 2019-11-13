Bitcoin IRA Regains Account Access In Kingdom Trust Feud

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 3:38 PM EST) -- A South Dakota federal judge ruled Tuesday that trust custodian Kingdom Trust has not justified its decision to suspend its customers’ access to their own up-to-date account data on cryptocurrency trading platform Bitcoin IRA. U.S. District Judge Karen E. Schreier granted Bitcoin IRA’s bid for a preliminary injunction fully restoring its access to updated information for Kingdom Trust accounts that trade on its platform, and thereby account holders’ unfettered access to the platform, where they can direct cryptocurrency trading for their retirement investment portfolios. Kingdom Trust claims that Bitcoin IRA has been using deceptive tactics to have the custodian’s customers transfer...

