PRA Warns Insurers To Mull Risks To UK Pensioners In France

Law360, London (November 13, 2019, 3:24 PM GMT) -- The Bank of England’s regulatory arm has warned insurers to seek legal advice after France rejected a proposal that would see cross-border insurance claims continue to be paid if the U.K. leaves the European Union without a deal or transition period. The Prudential Regulation Authority and the Financial Conduct Authority are urging insurers to examine “as soon as possible” the risks its U.K. policyholders living abroad may face as a result of France’s decision to reject the rule proposed by the EU’s insurance regulator, the PRA said in a statement Monday. “This should include consideration of whether you may wish to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS