3 Firms Lead Apollo’s $5.4B Take-Private Of Tech Data

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 3:42 PM EST) -- An Apollo Global Management affiliate has agreed to take Tech Data private in a $5.4 billion deal steered by Cleary Gottlieb, Wachtell Lipton and Paul Weiss, the technology distributor said Wednesday. An affiliate of funds managed by Apollo Global Management LLC will pay $130 per share for all outstanding shares in Tech Data Corp., a Florida-based technology distributor and Fortune 500 company, the announcement said. The transaction has an enterprise value of roughly $5.4 billion, according to the announcement. The move will provide Tech Data with additional investment to grow its offerings and partner services, CEO Rich Hume said in a...

