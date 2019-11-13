Ore. Power Line Foes Fight BLM, Forest Service Approvals

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 7:52 PM EST) -- Opponents of a proposed long-distance power line in Oregon sued the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service over their authorizations for the project, which they say would permanently mar scenic areas that include portions of the historic Oregon Trail. Conservation groups and landowners claim in a suit filed Tuesday that the BLM flouted federal environmental law in issuing a right-of-way to the 293-mile Boardman to Hemingway Transmission Line Project being built by utility Idaho Power, and that the USFS unlawfully allowed the line to cross the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest. The challengers claim the agencies failed to adequately evaluate the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS