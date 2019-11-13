DHS Proposes Limiting Work Permits For Asylum-Seekers

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 11:14 AM EST) -- A new U.S. Department of Homeland Security proposal released Wednesday would make it harder for asylum-seekers to find employment while waiting for their applications to live in the U.S. to be decided. The proposal, released in a 162-page filing, would more than double the length of time asylum seekers have to wait to apply for a work permit after filing their asylum applications. In addition to increasing this time to one year, from the current 150 days, the proposal would also prevent migrants who cross between designated entry ports or who have been convicted of certain crimes from qualifying for work permits....

