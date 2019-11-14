Mass. Cannabis Industry Welcomes Feds' Regulatory Probe

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 6:39 PM EST) -- Cannabis lawyers applauded news last week that the Boston U.S. attorney's office is investigating potential public corruption in the cannabis sector, saying they hope it will rein in what they see as emerging pay-to-play schemes and a regulatory climate that a state cannabis oversight official called "ripe for corruption." More than half a dozen Massachusetts communities, including Boston, told the Boston Globe they received subpoenas from the office of U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling seeking information about so-called host community agreements. These agreements are contracts a cannabis shop must enter into with a city or town before presenting its business plan to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS