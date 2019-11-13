Two Firms Seek Lead In Investor Suit Against Vape Distributor

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 8:00 PM EST) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP and Robbins LLP have both requested appointment as lead counsel in a shareholders' putative class action accusing Greenlane of keeping quiet on anticipated regulatory issues ahead of the e-cigarette distributor's initial public offering. Investors allege that the company failed to warn them, in the lead-up to its $110 million IPO, of an impending vape ban in San Francisco that, once approved, pushed down the company's stock price. The two lead plaintiff bids were the only ones filed in Florida federal court on Tuesday, according to court records. Both requested that the court consolidate two suits making...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS