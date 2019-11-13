Fed. Circ. Urged To Keep Alice Ax Against Garage Door Patent

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 3:52 PM EST) -- A power tool maker is urging the Federal Circuit to leave in place a ruling that wiped out its rival's $20 million award, saying that the panel correctly found its garage door opener patent covered nothing more than an abstract idea. In a brief filed Tuesday, Techtronic Industries Co. told the Federal Circuit to turn down The Chamberlain Group's petition for rehearing, which argued against a three-judge panel's August decision that one of its patents was invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice ruling for claiming the abstract idea of "wirelessly communicating status information about a system." Chamberlain argued in last...

