Ego Is Blocking Passage Of SECURE Act, Senator Says

Law360, Washington (November 13, 2019, 7:19 PM EST) -- The egos of some senators are preventing Congress from passing the SECURE Act, which would authorize multiemployer defined contribution plans, among other changes to retirement plans, Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., said Wednesday at a conference in Washington, D.C. Senators who have placed holds on the legislation are unfairly slowing down the Senate's ability to approve it, Cardin, a member of the Senate Finance Committee, said at a conference hosted by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. “There are individual senators saying, ‘Let's modify this to meet my individual needs,’” Cardin said. “That's not going to happen because that would just unravel the...

