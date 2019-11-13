NJ Towns Can Enforce Pollution Cleanup Orders, Court Says

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 5:09 PM EST) -- New Jersey’s environmental regulator can use municipalities to crack down on polluters who haven’t complied with remediation orders, an appellate panel ruled Wednesday in a legal fight over Alsol Corp.’s oil spill near a Garden State lake. In a published decision, a three-judge New Jersey Appellate Division panel affirmed a state court’s determination that the Middlesex County borough of Milltown was an authorized venue for the Department of Environmental Protection’s bid to enforce its order for Alsol to clean up the site. Alsol had challenged the municipality’s jurisdiction over a complaint the DEP filed in the borough seeking to enforce a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS