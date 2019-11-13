Orrick Drives Trucking Tech Co.'s $400M Funding Round

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 1:35 PM EST) -- Technology-enabled trucking network Convoy, with help from Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe, has secured $400 million from a group of private investors led by Generation Investment Management and affiliates of T. Rowe Price Associates, the companies said Wednesday. Convoy said it will use the money to help with its continued efforts to eliminate inefficiencies in the trucking industry, as well as to lower costs and improve quality for shippers. Convoy offers instant prices and transparency through real-time GPS tracking and features a network of carriers that use the mobile app to receive notifications about jobs, fleet management tools and payment within days...

