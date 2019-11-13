Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Investors Say They Were Misled About Legality Of CBD Drink

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 3:36 PM EST) -- Investors in a proposed shareholder class action doubled down on their claims that India Globalization Capital lied about its business and its plans to make CBD energy drinks, costing them millions of dollars.

The proposed class, led by shareholder Alde-Binet Tchatchou, said in a court filing Tuesday that IGC intentionally misled investors about plans to manufacture a CBD energy drink in Malaysia even though cannabis production is illegal in the country. The investors urged the court to reject the company’s motion to dismiss, saying they alleged enough information in their May 2019 amended complaint to warrant discovery.

The investors say Maryland-based...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies