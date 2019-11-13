Investors Say They Were Misled About Legality Of CBD Drink

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 3:36 PM EST) -- Investors in a proposed shareholder class action doubled down on their claims that India Globalization Capital lied about its business and its plans to make CBD energy drinks, costing them millions of dollars. The proposed class, led by shareholder Alde-Binet Tchatchou, said in a court filing Tuesday that IGC intentionally misled investors about plans to manufacture a CBD energy drink in Malaysia even though cannabis production is illegal in the country. The investors urged the court to reject the company’s motion to dismiss, saying they alleged enough information in their May 2019 amended complaint to warrant discovery. The investors say Maryland-based...

