4 Firms Steer Blank Check Co.'s Grid Dynamics Deal

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 5:07 PM EST) -- Grid Dynamics International said Wednesday it has agreed to be bought by blank check company ChaSerg Technology Acquisition in a deal steered by four firms that will see the enterprise-focused data and artificial intelligence platform become a publicly traded company with a $515 million market capitalization. San Francisco-based Grid Dynamics International Inc., led by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC, said that its deal with ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. will see it become a Nasdaq-listed public company with a stock price of $10 per share. Once the deal is complete, ChaSerg, which is represented by Latham & Watkins LLP and Ellenoff...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS