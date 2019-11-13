Nabors Inks $1.2M Deal To End EEOC Race Harassment Case

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 6:14 PM EST) -- Nabors Corporate Services Inc. has agreed to pay $1.2 million to settle the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s suit claiming black workers were harassed with racial slurs and that the oil field services company punished employees who complained about the abuse. U.S. District Judge Fred Biery on Tuesday gave his stamp of approval to a consent decree ending a race discrimination and retaliation suit against Nabors and C&J Well Services Inc., which the EEOC said was Nabors’ operational successor. The EEOC said in a Tuesday announcement that the nine black workers, along with one white worker, will receive about $1.2 million...

