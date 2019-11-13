Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Undoes $3M Patent Win For Columbia Sportswear

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 6:25 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday wiped out Columbia Sportswear's $3 million win in its patent suit against rival Seirus over the designs of cold-weather gear, finding that the judge improperly resolved factual issues that should have been reserved for a jury.

In a 22-page precedential opinion, a three-judge panel tossed a California federal judge's decision ordering Seirus to pay $3.02 million for infringing Columbia's design patent covering a heat-reflective fabric but upheld the judge's invalidation of a different utility patent that was asserted against Seirus.

Notably, the panel took issue with the district judge's "piecemeal" approach in determining that the difference...

