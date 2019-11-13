Fed. Circ. Undoes $3M Patent Win For Columbia Sportswear

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 6:25 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday wiped out Columbia Sportswear's $3 million win in its patent suit against rival Seirus over the designs of cold-weather gear, finding that the judge improperly resolved factual issues that should have been reserved for a jury. In a 22-page precedential opinion, a three-judge panel tossed a California federal judge's decision ordering Seirus to pay $3.02 million for infringing Columbia's design patent covering a heat-reflective fabric but upheld the judge's invalidation of a different utility patent that was asserted against Seirus. Notably, the panel took issue with the district judge's "piecemeal" approach in determining that the difference...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS