EdgeMarc Ch. 7 Conversion Imminent Without 11th-Hour Deal

Law360, Wilmington (November 13, 2019, 4:30 PM EST) -- The bankruptcy case of natural gas producer EdgeMarc Energy Holdings LLC will be converted to a Chapter 7 case Friday afternoon unless a global settlement among key stakeholders can be reached before then, a debtor attorney said Wednesday in Delaware. During a hearing in Wilmington, EdgeMarc attorney Darren S. Klein of Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP said that a week of diligent efforts to reach a deal that resolve the company’s bankruptcy case by paying administrative expenses and providing recoveries to creditors had so far failed, and that there is little hope of an agreement in the next 48 hours....

