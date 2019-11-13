Knightvest Buys Phoenix Apartment Complex For $75M

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 5:41 PM EST) -- Knightvest Capital has purchased an apartment complex in Phoenix, Arizona, for $75 million and has landed $57.2 million in financing for the acquisition, according to an announcement Wednesday from Knightvest's broker Jones Lang LaSalle. The deal is for Indigo Palms, which has 432 apartment units and which the buyer has rebranded as Oxford Apartments, according to Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.'s announcement. The seller was an individual, according to JLL. JLL also helped Knightvest Capital land the $57.2 million loan, and the broker said a "national bank" provided that financing. The property is at McDowell Road and 38th Street, six miles east...

