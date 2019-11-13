Fed. Circ. Upholds Intel's PTAB Win On Chip Protection Patent

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 7:36 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board rightfully invalidated an R2 Semiconductor Inc. patent covering microchip power management technology in a challenge lodged by Intel Corp., the Federal Circuit affirmed Wednesday. The panel shut down R2’s arguments that the patented technology had been previously unknown and upheld the obviousness ruling in a one-line order. The decision came down nearly a week after oral arguments on Nov. 7. Intel had requested six separate inter partes reviews, challenging the one patent for a method of protecting computer chips from electrical voltage spikes. In August 2018, the PTAB found every one of the claims obvious...

