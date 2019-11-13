Pa. Woman Cops To Multimillion-Dollar Medicaid Fraud Plot

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 8:51 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania home health care worker pled guilty to conspiring to defraud Pennsylvania's Medicaid program, marking the latest development in a federal investigation involving millions of dollars and at least 15 other alleged conspirators, the U.S. Department of Justice said. Julie Wilson on Tuesday pled guilty to helping to file fraudulent claims to Pennsylvania Medicaid for services that were never provided to patients, enabling her employers and related businesses to win more than $87 million in Medicaid payments over the course of roughly six years, the DOJ's announcement said. "Wilson admitted that she participated in a wide-ranging conspiracy to defraud the...

