Gambia Targets Myanmar At World Court Over Rohingya

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 6:53 PM EST) -- Gambia has initiated an unusual claim against Myanmar at the International Court of Justice that seeks to hold the southeast Asian nation accountable for alleged genocide against the Rohingya, its Muslim minority population. The west African nation is asking the ICJ to impose provisional measures in the proceeding to halt Myanmar's alleged "genocidal conduct" immediately. A hearing will likely be held on the request in December, according to Foley Hoag, the law firm representing Gambia in the dispute. The claim marks the first time that a country not directly affected by another country's actions has brought a case against that nation,...

