UBiome Trustee Seeks To Unload Assets By Mid-December

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 4:52 PM EST) -- The Chapter 7 trustee for fecal testing firm uBiome Inc. has asked a Delaware bankruptcy judge to start an auction process that would see the company’s assets sold off by the middle of next month. Saying the company is in danger of losing access to both cash collateral and its laboratory and has been on the market for months, trustee Alfred Giuliano asked the court on Tuesday to approve bid procedures that will put uBiome’s assets on the block by Dec. 12 and see the sale closed by Dec. 19. UBiome, founded in 2012 to provide mail-in fecal testing services, filed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS