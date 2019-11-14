Energy Nominee Sticks To Perry's 'All Of The Above' Script

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 7:01 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump's nominee to head the U.S. Department of Energy told senators Thursday that he would continue to pursue the administration's pro-energy development policies, but distanced himself from the Ukraine impeachment scandal that has ensnared former Energy Secretary Rick Perry. Dan Brouillette is sworn in for his confirmation hearing Thursday before the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources. (AP) During a largely friendly confirmation hearing before the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, Dan Brouillette said that, like Perry, he would pursue an "all of the above" energy agenda that pushes for development and agreed that there is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS