Physician Network Didn't Underpay Female Doctor, Jury Finds

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 7:05 PM EST) -- An Iowa federal jury on Tuesday cleared a physician network of a female doctor’s claim that she was paid less than her male counterparts, finding the network didn’t violate the Equal Pay Act or breach its contract with the doctor. After deliberating for less than three hours after a six-day trial, the Cedar Rapids jury returned with a verdict rejecting plaintiff Dr. Sharon Bertroche’s claim that Mercy Physician Associates Inc.’s compensation system led to male physicians making more money than their female counterparts. Mercy attorney Kevin Visser of Simmons Perrine Moyer Bergman PLC told Law360 Wednesday that Bertroche had asked the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS