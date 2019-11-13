Feds Charge 6 In Alleged $27M NJ Money Laundering Ring

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 8:16 PM EST) -- A half-dozen New Jersey residents were slapped with criminal charges on Wednesday alleging they laundered about $27 million worth of proceeds from illegal drug sales through cashier’s checks purchased at area banks. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Jersey said the six co-defendants purchased more than 1,000 cashier’s checks over a two-and-a-half-year period in order to conceal the source of money reaped from drug trafficking activity linked to the Dominican Republic, Columbia, and elsewhere. “Converting cash into cashier’s checks was a means used … to conceal the nature, source, ownership and control of the illicit cash drug proceeds,” the government said...

