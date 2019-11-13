Mass. House Approves Taxing Of E-Cigarettes, Vapor Products

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 8:25 PM EST) -- Massachusetts would impose an excise tax on electronic cigarettes, vaping pens and other vapor products under a bill that the state's House of Representatives approved Wednesday, following on a temporary vaping ban by the governor. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced a four-month vaping ban in the state in September. (AP) H.B. 4183, approved by a 126-31 vote in the House, would impose an excise tax of 75% of the wholesale price on an “electronic nicotine delivery system.” The bill’s definition of an electronic nicotine delivery system would include electronic cigarettes, vaping pens and other devices that rely on vaporization or aerosolization, and...

