Wis. Cities, Towns Ask Out Of Tribes' Property Tax Suit

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 6:29 PM EST) -- Six Wisconsin cities and towns have asked a federal judge to dismiss them from a suit brought by Chippewa tribes over property tax collection on tribal lands, saying they shouldn't be included for simply following state law. Bass Lake, Hayward, Sanborn, Ashland, White River and Gingles and their assessors asked the court to dismiss the cities and towns and their assessors from the suit in a brief filed Wednesday in Wisconsin federal court. The brief argued that Wisconsin and its Department of Revenue should be the only defendants, since they created the policies and regulations the cities and towns and their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS