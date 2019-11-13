UPMC Asks Pa. Justices To Revisit Med Mal Time Limit Ruling

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 10:00 PM EST) -- The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center said Pennsylvania’s seven-year hard deadline for medical malpractice lawsuits was unfairly declared unconstitutional in a suit over a botched liver transplant, and urged the state high court on Wednesday to reconsider its late October ruling. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled on Oct. 31 that the seven-year statute of repose set by the state’s Medical Care Availability and Reduction of Error Act, or MCARE, did not bar a suit alleging that UPMC and two doctors botched Christopher and Susan Yanakos’ son-to-mother liver transplant, which caused it to fail more than a decade later. The justices had...

