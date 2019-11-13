Ex-Pa. Construction Co. Controller Admits To Stealing $8.5M

Law360, Pittsburgh (November 13, 2019, 3:37 PM EST) -- The former controller of a Pittsburgh-area construction firm pled guilty Wednesday to wire fraud and filing false tax returns after prosecutors said she stole more than $8.5 million from her employer over nearly a decade. Sue O'Neill of Sewickley, Pennsylvania, waived indictment and entered a guilty plea before U.S. District Judge Donetta W. Ambrose in Pittsburgh, acknowledging that she used her position at Cranberry, Pennsylvania-based Marco Contractors Inc. and a related company, Rockerz Inc., to write herself extra payroll checks and send funds to a limited liability company she and an alleged accomplice had set up to purchase and renovate properties....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS