Bankruptcy Stay Orders Not Final, Creditor Tells Justices

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 9:50 PM EST) -- A Chapter 11 creditor told the U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday that its appeal of a bankruptcy court's order denying relief from the automatic stay didn't need to be filed immediately as lower courts had said but could have waited until the Chapter 11 was resolved. James K. Lehman of Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP, representing petitioner Ritzen Group Inc., told the justices at oral arguments that an order issued by a Tennessee bankruptcy judge denying Ritzen's request for relief from the Chapter 11 automatic stay of litigation should not be treated as a final order of the bankruptcy court, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS