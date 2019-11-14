Restaurant Workers Put In 60+ Hours Without OT, DOL Says

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 12:37 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor sued a Massachusetts restaurant chain in federal court Wednesday, claiming it worked some employees more than 60 hours per week without paying overtime and falsified time clocks to make it appear the workers stayed within 40 hours. DOL Secretary Eugene Scalia said SVR Group LLC, which operates Indian food restaurants in the Central Massachusetts towns of Westborough and Acton along with the Boston suburb Quincy, owe their workers back pay for overtime they earned through working long hours and six-day weeks. The violations took place at each of the company’s three Mayuri Indian Cuisine restaurants, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS