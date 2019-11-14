Fraudsters Posed As US Fed Officials In €100M Con, Jury Told

Law360, London (November 14, 2019, 6:31 PM GMT) -- A Dutch-Swiss shipping company was conned out of a €100 million ($110 million) investment by a gang of fraudsters posing as U.S. government officials, the company’s top in-house lawyer told a London jury on Thursday. Cornelius "Cees" Kooger, general counsel at Allseas SA, testified at the trial of a Liechtenstein banker who allegedly aided the scam that the believed individuals advising the company were international financiers representing the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and the United Nations. Kooger was giving evidence as the first prosecution witness at the Southwark Crown Court trial of Othman Louanjli, a relationship officer for Liechtensteinische...

