Pension Watchdog Snares More Execs In Criminal Crackdown

Law360, London (November 14, 2019, 2:33 PM GMT) -- Two company bosses are set to be sentenced after pleading guilty in separate cases to lying about whether they had placed their staff into a workplace savings plan, the pensions watchdog said Thursday. Christine Moore, 60, director of a preschool nursery, will be sentenced at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Nov. 20 after she admitted failing to comply with her pension responsibilities and giving false information to the watchdog about enrolling staff in a pension, The Pensions Regulator said. The nursery admitted the same charge. And, in a separate case brought by the regulator, recruitment boss Linus Kadzere, 54, will be sentenced...

