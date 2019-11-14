Debevoise Leads HarbourVest To $3B Co-Investment Fund

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 1:34 PM EST) -- HarbourVest Partners closed its fifth co-investment fund at its hard cap of $3 billion, surpassing its original, $2.5 billion target with guidance from Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, the private equity shop said Thursday. HarbourVest Partners LLC’s latest fund was oversubscribed and attracted investors from a range of geographies and business types, the announcement said. HarbourVest Partners Co-Investment Fund V LP will focus on direct investments alongside sponsors in a global portfolio of companies, the statement said. The Boston-headquartered firm said investments will include buyout and growth equity transactions, among others. HarbourVest executives said the firm’s network of relationships would help open...

