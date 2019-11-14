Norwest Nabs $2B For Its Largest-Ever Fund

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 10:38 AM EST) -- Norwest Venture Partners said Thursday it has clinched its largest private equity fund to date after bringing in $2 billion from limited partners, with plans to primarily target investments in companies within the realms of technology and health care. According to the Palo Alto, California-headquartered firm, the fund, Norwest Venture Partners XV LP, will be used to make a variety of investments, from seed round to late-stage funding and in both disruptive and well-established entities, according to a statement. Specifically, it will target businesses that provide services in the consumer, enterprise tech and health care sectors. “As our portfolio continues to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS