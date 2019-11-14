Microsoft Chairman Joins Tech Startup's $75M Funding Round

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 6:13 PM EST) -- Moveworks said Thursday it raised $75 million in a funding round that included a personal investment from Microsoft's chairman, as the startup looks to further develop its automated IT support technology. The Series B financing drew at least seven investors, including Microsoft Corp. Chairman John W. Thompson and Lightspeed Venture Partners, the venture capital firm where he's a partner, the announcement said. The latest funding round brings Moveworks' total financing raised to $105 million, according to the announcement. Moveworks markets a platform to help enterprise-level companies solve information technology support problems. The Mountain View, California-based startup counts Broadcom, LinkedIn and Symantec...

