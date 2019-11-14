Law360 (November 14, 2019, 5:55 PM EST) -- A New Orleans attorney who threatened to beat up a prosecutor in court and a North Carolina lawyer who couldn't escape the tax man lead Law360's The Week in Discipline, which compiles sanctions and conduct charges that may have flown under the radar. Louisiana New Orleans criminal defense attorney Ike Spears should be publicly reprimanded for threatening to “punch the shit” out of an assistant district attorney who called him a liar, a disciplinary hearing board said. Calling the courtroom blow-up last year between Spears and then-Orleans Parish prosecutor Iain Dover a “one-time” incident, the board said a suspension would be...

