Gas Well Construction Effects Only 'Temporary,' Court Says

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 5:23 PM EST) -- A western Pennsylvania town didn’t have to give extra weight to the “temporary” effects of building and drilling hydraulically fractured gas wells when considering its zoning laws, a state appellate court said Thursday. As Penn Township crafted its “mineral extraction overlay” district covering half the municipality, where fracking could be allowed after a site-by-site review, it didn’t have to consider shale gas wells a heavy industrial use because the construction and drilling on a well site was brief compared to the overall life of the well, the Commonwealth Court panel said. In addition, a Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas judge...

