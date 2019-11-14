Fla. Judge Scolded For 'Inappropriate' Conduct At Murder Trial

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 10:08 PM EST) -- The Florida Supreme Court ordered Thursday a public reprimand for a state judge for inappropriate behavior in two cases, including telling a murder defendant during his sentencing hearing that she hoped he would "fight for his life every minute" or die within the next six weeks. The state's highest court unanimously accepted the findings and recommendations of the Florida Judicial Qualifications Commission, an independent agency that polices the state judiciary, regarding the alleged misconduct by Judge Robin C. Lemonidis of the Eighteenth Judicial Circuit. It also accepted a stipulation between the judge and that body in which she admitted her behavior was...

