Hospira Infringed 2 Valid Par Adrenalin Patents, Judge Says

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 2:59 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal court has upheld two patents covering Par Pharmaceutical Inc.’s epinephrine product Adrenalin and determined that Hospira Inc.’s proposed generic version infringes them. U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Bataillon of Nebraska, sitting in Delaware, ruled in favor of Par and its parent company, Endo, on Wednesday, following a bench trial this summer. He issued an injunction barring Hospira from making or selling a generic version of the emergency allergy treatment until the patents expire. “We are disappointed in the ruling and will evaluate all options going forward,” Hospira’s parent company, Pfizer, said Friday. Representatives for Endo didn’t immediately respond...

