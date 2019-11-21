SEC Proposals Could Be Game Changing For Proxy Process

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 4:16 PM EST) -- On Nov. 5, a divided U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission voted on two proposed rule amendments: amendments to exemptions from the proxy rules for proxy voting advice, and procedural requirements and resubmission thresholds under Securities Exchange Act Rule 14a-8. If adopted, the rule amendments proposed by these two releases could have a meaningful impact on the current proxy process by (1) establishing significant regulatory hurdles that proxy advisory firms will have to comply with before they issue voting recommendations, and (2) changing the ownership threshold for shareholder proponents to submit proposals and altering their ability to use representatives and resubmit failed...

