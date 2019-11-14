PTAB Rejects Amazon Bid For Review Of Voice Recognition IP

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 5:04 PM EST) -- Amazon.com Inc. lost a round in its patent fight with a New York university on Thursday when the Patent Trial and Appeal Board refused to review a patent on speech recognition technology that Amazon's voice assistant Alexa is accused of infringing. The PTAB denied Amazon's requests for inter partes review of the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute patent, which is at the center of an ongoing infringement lawsuit in federal court. Amazon argued the patent's claims are invalid because they are either anticipated or obvious. "Petitioner has not demonstrated a reasonable likelihood that petitioner would prevail in showing at least one of the...

