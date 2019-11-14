Pa. Docs Groups Back UPMC Over Med Mal Time-Limit Ruling

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 8:33 PM EST) -- A day after the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center urged the Pennsylvania high court to reconsider its recent ruling that found the state’s seven-year hard deadline for medical malpractice lawsuits to be unconstitutional, three doctors groups on Thursday chimed in to support UPMC’s bid. The Pennsylvania Orthopaedic Society and others said the state's Supreme Court overlooked a key fact when it ruled on Oct. 31 that the seven-year statute of repose set by the state’s Medical Care Availability and Reduction of Error, or MCARE, Act did not bar a suit alleging that UPMC and two doctors botched Christopher and Susan Yanakos’...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS