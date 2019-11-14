Memphis Hoops Star Drops NCAA Suit, Ruled Ineligible

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 8:17 PM EST) -- The University of Memphis on Thursday said basketball star James Wiseman is unable to play in games after the freshman dropped a lawsuit against the school and the NCAA seeking to overturn the NCAA's decision to rule him ineligible because his family allegedly accepted money from his coach. The school said it would apply for Wiseman's reinstatement by the NCAA. In the meantime, Wiseman will not play but will continue to practice with the team. The NCAA initially declared Wiseman eligible to play in May before reversing its decision Oct. 31. Memphis acknowledged that while Wiseman was a high school student in...

