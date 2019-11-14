OIG Says VA Put Military Members At Risk For Identity Theft

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 6:27 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs’ Office of Inspector General released a report Thursday that the VA exposed millions of veterans and service members to identity theft because it stopped requiring that their personal information be redacted on documents. The Veterans Benefits Administration’s Records Management Center changed its previous policy that required redaction of the names and Social Security numbers of veterans and service members from the claims files of other beneficiaries to curb a backlog in file requests and improve veterans’ access to their records, the OIG said. “VBA officials made the decision to stop redacting information that was purposely...

