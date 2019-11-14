Mass. SIM Swappers Arrested For Up To $550K Crypto Theft

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 11:08 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday the arrest of two Massachusetts-based men who were indicted on various counts after engaging in the act of "SIM swapping" and stealing or intending to steal cryptocurrency valued up to $550,000. Eric Meiggs and Declan Harrington were arrested and charged Thursday in Massachusetts federal court on 11 counts including conspiracy, wire fraud, computer fraud and aggravated identity theft. Their alleged victims include high-ranking cryptocurrency executives who were thought to hold significant amounts of cryptocurrency. The main tactic used by Meiggs and Harrington, "SIM swapping," is a procedure by which a nefarious actor tricks a...

