Dean Foods Gets OK To Tap Into $475M In DIP Funds

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 6:59 PM EST) -- Milk producer Dean Foods on Thursday got permission from a Houston bankruptcy court to tap into $475 million of its $850 million in debtor-in-possession financing, a move the company said will help keep the milk flowing until it can arrange an asset sale. The Dallas-based company said in court filings that the financing from its existing lenders was “critical” to its continued operations and to ward off a “disastrous” disruption of its ability to supply milk to its customers. "We appreciate the swift action by the court to approve these motions, which will enable us to continue operating as normal,” CEO...

