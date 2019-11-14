Ex-Wanu Water CEO's Conspiracy Suit Is Weak, Chancery Told

Law360, Wilmington (November 14, 2019, 8:20 PM EST) -- A lawsuit by the founder and ex-CEO of nutrition-infused water startup Wanu Water that alleges a former director plotted his ouster through a defamatory smear campaign is filled with deficient and unsupported claims, a Delaware vice chancellor was told Thursday. At a hearing in Wilmington, counsel for former Wanu director Sheldon Coleman and two of his affiliated investor entities told Vice Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick that a suit filed by Wanu Water Inc. and its founder, president and chairman Todd O’Gara should be tossed because of a “frustrating” lack of detail to its allegations. “The allegations are all over the place,”...

