ITC Judge Clears Toyota In Broadcom Infotainment IP Probe

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 8:32 PM EST) -- A U.S. International Trade Commission judge has found that Toyota, Panasonic and other Japanese companies are not liable for selling and importing car infotainment systems that infringe on Broadcom’s patented technology. In a notice filed Wednesday, ITC Judge Dee Lord said that Toyota, Panasonic, Denso Ten Ltd., Renesas Electronics Corp. and Pioneer Corp., among others, infringed three out of six patents owned by Broadcom, but that some parts of two of the infringed patents were invalid. However, for the only infringed patent not found to be invalid, Judge Lord determined that Broadcom failed to show that it made substantial investments relating...

