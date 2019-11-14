Foreign Herders Can't Work Long Term On Guest-Worker Visa

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 8:40 PM EST) -- Ranchers who rely on migrant guest workers to fill shepherding and herding positions will soon lose the ability to keep those workers for longer-term labor, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said Thursday in a new policy memo. Starting in June 2020, USCIS will no longer grant back-to-back H-2A petitions for temporary agricultural visas to hire foreign-born herders and shepherds for 364 days at a time, except in “extraordinary” circumstances, the memo said. The change follows a D.C. Circuit decision last year that found an organization of herders called the Hispanic Affairs Project had “plausibly shown” the government’s practice of routinely approving...

