Icahn Loses 'Novel' Chancery Doc Bid Amid Proxy Fight

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 10:52 PM EST) -- A Delaware judge late Thursday rejected a "novel" bid by holdings of hedge fund giant Carl Icahn to get Occidental Petroleum Corp. records to aid a proxy fight they are waging following what they contend is Occidental's ill-advised $55 billion purchase of Anadarko Petroleum. In a 22-page opinion, Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III denied a bid by Icahn's High River LP and affiliates for certain records related to the acquisition, rejecting their argument that the court should "recognize a new, or at least expanded, rule" under Section 220 of Delaware General Corporation Law. Under section 220, an investor can have the Chancery...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS